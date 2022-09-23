Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | EXPLAINER: Political chaos in Nelson Mandela Bay

23 September 2022 - 13:22
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
The DA's Retief Odendaal was elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday.
The DA's Retief Odendaal was elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday.
Image: DA via Twitter

Find out what happened and what it means for politics in SA: 

Eusebius on TimesLIVE hosted The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock and the paper’s senior political reporter Andisa Bonani to explain this week’s political drama in Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB).

The municipality has a new mayor, the DA’s Retief Odendaal. He replaces Eugene Johnson of the ANC who was removed early on Thursday morning after a marathon council sitting that led to a motion of no confidence. It was passed by just one vote.

What was the basis of the motion? Why did some parties vote with the incumbent ANC? What is the basis of complex coalition alliances in NMB? And, crucially, what are the prospects of the new leadership being able to turn around he metro that has been in the news for all the wrong reasons — among them water insecurity, gangsterism, high unemployment, housing backlogs and strained public health facilities?

Those are some of the issues De Kock and Bonani tackle in this podcast.

The discussion ends with reflections on the viability of the co-operative governance model and prospects of more viable provincial coalitions countrywide after the 2024 general election.

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fmSpotifyGoogle PlayApple PodcastsPlayer.fmPocket Cast

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | IFP defends planned protest march on City Press

IFP spokesperson and MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa joined analyst and broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser on his TimesLIVE podcast to explain why the party will ...
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | (How) is Queen Elizabeth II implicated in imperialism?

A barbaric legacy sparks critical discussion on whether, in modern times, the monarchy ought in fact to be thought of as ‘benign’
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

PODCAST | Shooting the breeze: Cope, Transnet executives, Afrophobia and reimagining SA’s politics

This episode includes a high-level debate about what a post-ANC-led state might look like
Politics
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Geopolitics: How should Africa view the US in the region?

Should the US be seen as a hegemonic power preying on Africa?
Politics
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Three reasons Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba's rant is indefensible

In this short entry on 'Eusebius on TimesLIVE', the host initiates debate on a viral video in which Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba is seen ...
Politics
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Godongwana throws his hat in the ring for ANC treasurer-general position Politics
  2. Marching to the beat of their own drum: branches go against ANC Gauteng PEC ... Politics
  3. Mmusi Maimane to run for president under new political party Politics
  4. Mkhize and Mashatile get backing from eThekwini for ANC top posts Politics
  5. Eugene Johnson removed as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor at chaotic council meeting Politics

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...