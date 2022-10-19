Politics

Tshwane ActionSA MMC Abel Tau steps aside amid attempted rape probe

19 October 2022 - 18:02
ActionSA's Abel Tau has asked to be put on suspension while he is investigated for the alleged attempted rape of his friend's wife. File photo.
ActionSA's Abel Tau has asked to be put on suspension while he is investigated for the alleged attempted rape of his friend's wife. File photo.
Image: Buang Jones

An ActionSA councillor accused of attempted rape has asked to be excused from all party activities.

The MMC for human settlements in Tshwane, Abel Tau, is accused of trying to rape his friend's wife.

Tau is also ActionSA's provincial secretary in Gauteng.

On Wednesday in a statement, Tau said he had written to ActionSA's national chair Michael Beaumont seeking to be put on precautionary leave.

“I have written to ActionSA's national chairperson and party requesting that I be placed on precautionary leave suspension from all party and city activities pending the outcomes of the internal investigation and the case now opened with SAPS,” he said.

On Tuesday, the city of Tshwane put Tau on special leave and appointed a committee made up of members of the coalition government to investigate the allegations.

ActionSA's Abel Tau steps down as Tshwane caucus leader

ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont said on Wednesday the party had elected councillor Derrick Kissoonduth as its new caucus leader in Tshwane.
Politics
7 months ago

In his statement, Tau said his decision to ask the party to suspend him was an indication that he took gender-based violence seriously.

“I do this because I believe that as a country we have a serious problem with GBV and it is important that we do not just pay lip service to our fight against the scourge. Therefore I cannot be seen to be roaming the streets doing my work both in the party and the city while I am facing these serious allegations,” he said.

He said he was confident that all bodies tasked with handling the matter would be fair, while committing himself to full co-operation.

“I am also conscious of the fact that the matter has been referred to the coalition oversight committee and the speaker of the council for investigation — I commit to fully co-operate with all investigations that are under way.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Herman Mashaba clashes with his party over ANC talks

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is at loggerheads with his party’s highest decision making body, the senate, over the direction the party should take ...
News
3 days ago

DA Tshwane leader jumps ship to join Herman Mashaba's new party

The DA's City of Tshwane regional chairperson Abel Tau has become the latest high-ranking leader to jump ship and join Herman Mashaba's new party.
Politics
2 years ago

Acting mayor for Tshwane named after 'sex & gossip' scandal

The DA has appointed Abel Tau as acting mayor of Tshwane, after mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was put on special leave
Politics
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. My house and the House are separate: DA’s Mileham rejects Mkhwebane’s call for ... Politics
  2. Herman Mashaba clashes with his party over ANC talks Politics
  3. ‘Food aides’, ‘portfolio co-ordinators’ for Ramaphosa’s ministers Politics
  4. Ramaphosa confirms Saudi Arabia wants to join Brics family Politics
  5. Dark days as load-shedding stops ANC branches choosing NEC candidates Politics

Latest Videos

Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg
Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT