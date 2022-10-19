An ActionSA councillor accused of attempted rape has asked to be excused from all party activities.
The MMC for human settlements in Tshwane, Abel Tau, is accused of trying to rape his friend's wife.
Tau is also ActionSA's provincial secretary in Gauteng.
On Wednesday in a statement, Tau said he had written to ActionSA's national chair Michael Beaumont seeking to be put on precautionary leave.
“I have written to ActionSA's national chairperson and party requesting that I be placed on precautionary leave suspension from all party and city activities pending the outcomes of the internal investigation and the case now opened with SAPS,” he said.
On Tuesday, the city of Tshwane put Tau on special leave and appointed a committee made up of members of the coalition government to investigate the allegations.
Tshwane ActionSA MMC Abel Tau steps aside amid attempted rape probe
ActionSA's Abel Tau steps down as Tshwane caucus leader
In his statement, Tau said his decision to ask the party to suspend him was an indication that he took gender-based violence seriously.
“I do this because I believe that as a country we have a serious problem with GBV and it is important that we do not just pay lip service to our fight against the scourge. Therefore I cannot be seen to be roaming the streets doing my work both in the party and the city while I am facing these serious allegations,” he said.
He said he was confident that all bodies tasked with handling the matter would be fair, while committing himself to full co-operation.
“I am also conscious of the fact that the matter has been referred to the coalition oversight committee and the speaker of the council for investigation — I commit to fully co-operate with all investigations that are under way.”
