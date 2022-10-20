“The consequences of these discussions is the resounding mandate from South Africans to terminate any notion of working with the ANC and to focus on ... building the political alternative to failed government and corruption. Arising from this mandate, ActionSA has resolved that talks with the ANC will be terminated.”
The online survey attracted 30,000 respondents. Only 2.2% agreed to the party talking to the ANC, with 33.5% saying no.
The second-most unpopular coalition partner for ActionSA supporters was the EFF, with 26% against the red berets, who are already in bed with the party in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane in DA-led coalition governments.
Actioners, as the party faithful are affectionately known, would rather partner with the IFP, their top choice, followed by ACDP and Freedom Front Plus.
But 61% agreed that today's coalition partnerships are a disaster.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Herman Mashaba wins the day as majority of 'Actioners' reject move to work with ANC
Image: Eugene Coetzee
ActionSA has abandoned talks with the ANC to realign coalition governments in Gauteng's metros.
A fortnight ago the Sunday Times reported that ActionSA, gatvol at being “abused” by the DA, had resumed discussions with the ANC.
The decision was approved by party president Herman Mashaba and its senate, its highest decision-making body. But the drama escalated when Mashaba stated publicly that he would quit if ActionSA got into bed with the ANC.
A consultation opened, seeking the views of party members, supporters and the public.
“Arising from ActionSA's decision to place our approach to coalitions under review, a period of public engagement has been concluded and was the subject of a senate meeting last night,” said national chair Mike Beaumont on Thursday.
Come 2024, ActionSA is going to lead the coalition government that's formed: Mashaba
“The consequences of these discussions is the resounding mandate from South Africans to terminate any notion of working with the ANC and to focus on ... building the political alternative to failed government and corruption. Arising from this mandate, ActionSA has resolved that talks with the ANC will be terminated.”
The online survey attracted 30,000 respondents. Only 2.2% agreed to the party talking to the ANC, with 33.5% saying no.
The second-most unpopular coalition partner for ActionSA supporters was the EFF, with 26% against the red berets, who are already in bed with the party in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane in DA-led coalition governments.
Actioners, as the party faithful are affectionately known, would rather partner with the IFP, their top choice, followed by ACDP and Freedom Front Plus.
But 61% agreed that today's coalition partnerships are a disaster.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | Chaos outside Joburg court as battle for mayorship heats up
Tshwane ActionSA MMC Abel Tau steps aside amid attempted rape probe
‘By 2029 we might be battling to put together 20-party coalitions’: Zille on Mogoeng’s new party
ActionSA's Mncwango to target apathy and make elections 'as exciting as 1994'
EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Dear white South Africans (and Herman Mashaba)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos