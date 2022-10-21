The last SG didn't have time to prove himself: Mbalula on suspended Magashule

ANC secretary-general (SG) hopeful and transport minister Fikile Mbalula says he is ready to take on the position once occupied by suspended SG Ace Magashule.
The SG's office is vacant after Magashule's suspension and the death of deputy SG Jessie Duarte.
Mbalula is among ANC members nominated by branches or who raised their hands for the position.
Other candidates include ANC general manager Fébé Potgieter, water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu, former Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and former home affairs and public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba.
Speaking on 702, Mbalula said the position was critical for the ANC.
He weighed in on Magashule's tenure, saying: “The SG position left with Gwede Mantashe and Kgalema Motlanthe. The last SG, shame, didn't have time to prove himself. He was faced with a lot of challenges and having to defend himself.”
Magashule assumed office in December 2017 and was suspended in May 2021.
The transport minister said he didn't know if he had the capacity for the position, but was “ready for the moment”.
“Do I have the capacity to do that? I don't know. But I know the ANC prepared me for his moment from the word go when I started in the youth league and worked at Luthuli House.”
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Is Gigaba making a comeback? Former minister raises his hand to be next ANC secretary-general
On social media, Mbalula cleared the air on why he would leave the lucrative job of transport minister for “racks” at Luthuli House.
“For those who are asking the question and equating Luthuli to racks, here is an answer. Luthuli House and serving in government is the same thing. It is about serving our people. Serving Luthuli House or government is a privilege, not a material gain,” he said.
“To be considered by ANC branches for the SG position is more than an honour, which surpasses material benefits that come with being a cabinet minister or MP.
“On matters like serving at Luthuli House, it is our lower structures who decide. It is their time now to decide. I appreciate their nomination. It is an honour. Out of so many cadres of our movement, I am one of the activists they are thinking about to lead.
“Leaders who occupied the position of SG [include] Sol Plaatje, Duma Nokwe, Walter Sisulu, Kgalema Motlanthe and Gwede Mantashe. I don't mention Ace because [due to] his legal wrangling he could not prove his worth. I am raising the latter because you'll ask why I omitted him.”
