Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Infighting in Gauteng’s coalition metro’s and the ANC’s leader ship race

13 October 2022 - 19:19 By MIKE SILUMA
Putting the pieces of SA's political puzzle together.
Image: Karen Moolman

In this episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we discuss what has been happening in Gauteng’s metros of Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, caught up by coalition government infighting. We also take a look at the latest in the ANC’s leadership race ahead of the parties national conference in December. 

 Join the discussion: 

Our host Mike Siluma is joined by Sunday Times Politics editor, Sibongakonke Shoba and Sunday Times Politics writer, Mawande AmaShabalala. 

The panel discusses how coalitions in the three metros have been faring considering that they seem to have more problems, especially instability, than solutions, where the shortfalls of this governance model arise, how it has impacted on governance and service delivery to their residents, and if they are an unavoidable governance model for the country. 

They also unpack the top contenders in the ANC’s much contested leadership race, what positions are they vying for, what these contenders stand for and how they fare in comparison to their predecessors. 

