‘It’s a failure to all of you’: Malema slams EFF branches for not electing women in top five leadership
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times
EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed a branch for failing to elect women into the party’s provincial leadership.
Malema expressed his dismay at his party’s failure to elect women during its Eastern Cape elective congress this week.
He scolded delegates at the party’s third Provincial People’s Assembly for failing to elect a single woman into the top five leadership structure.
The party leader said the failure to elect women into top positions was an injustice to the liberation of women for whom the party advocates.
“There is no solution in South African without women in the centre of that development. In your first task in the Eastern Cape, you have completely failed to fulfil your mission, and that mission is a mission that makes sure that in everything we do, we put women at the centre,” he said.
