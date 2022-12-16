He mentioned the strengthening of law enforcement agencies, the National Prosecuting Authority, the state capture inquiry and dealing with corruption.
Keeping the ANC and SA on the correct path is my goal: Cyril Ramaphosa
Image: Thulani Mbele
“This year’s conference is a watershed in many respects. It is a test of whether we will continue to remain faithful to the renewal of the ANC and to the transformation of our economy and society.”
This is according to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, who has for the first time suggested that under his leadership the party has turned a new leaf to ethical leadership which makes him eligible for a second term.
Ramaphosa made a veiled indication at the party’s presidential business gala dinner at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday that he should return to the position to continue setting the ANC on the correct path.
However, he said it is up to the conference delegates to decide at what he termed a “watershed conference” whether they want to save the ANC.
The conference starts on Friday to elect new party leadership.
Ramaphosa is being contested for the top job by former health minister Zweli Mkhize.
In terms of branch nominations, Ramaphosa is leading Mkhize across the country.
Mkhize received most of his nominations from KwaZulu-Natal.
Ramaphosa said things were getting better in the country, though pundits may suggest otherwise.
He mentioned the strengthening of law enforcement agencies, the National Prosecuting Authority, the state capture inquiry and dealing with corruption.
Ramaphosa spoke about some successes the party and country has achieved under his leadership while acknowledging there were things that went wrong.
He indicated he would like to continue what he has started in renewing the ANC.
Ramaphosa’s re-election would not only determine the future of the ANC in the next five years until another conference but for decades to come.
“The ANC is our political and ideological home. The task we face is to make the ANC the political home of all the South African people,” Ramaphosa said.
“As the renewal of the ANC continues to gather momentum, we have the utmost confidence we will restore the glory of our movement and regain the trust of the people.”
Ramaphosa said this for the first time since his election in 2017, and a day before what is expected to be a bruising contest with Mkhize.
Closing his speech, Ramaphosa invoked the late and world-acclaimed US activist Martin Luther King Jnr to drive home the point that the changes he has made in the ANC deserve further support.
“We recall these words by Martin Luther King Jnr: ‘Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable. Every step towards the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering and struggle, the tireless exertions and passionate concerns of dedicated individuals’.
“Gathered in this room are the dedicated individuals of whom Dr King speaks, dedicated to a better South Africa and to an economic recovery that leaves no one behind.
“South Africa is recovering. The ANC is being restored to its founding values. Our country is moving forward.”
TimesLIVE
