Compromised Ramaphosa will not be able to stop the looting of state coffers
The president knows, and everyone else in the ANC knows, that he has been hopelessly compromised by Phala Phala
23 December 2022 - 00:01
If you’re feeling relieved at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s conference election victory and regard it as a win for renewal, you’ve clearly been sitting in the dark of your load-shedded home for too long. Rather than support for Ramaphosa’s cleanup, the conference outcomes confirm he has become the perfect foil for an organisation whose members find increasingly sophisticated ways to loot the public purse. With impunity...
