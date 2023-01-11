Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene clear air on Ditsobotla mayor resignation saga

Speaking to Jacaranda FM, Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene said the party could not turn a blind eye to corruption and illegal practices.
“Our position is that even if you vote for our candidate to be the mayor, we can’t turn a blind eye when you do illegal practices. When you are corrupt, we cannot turn a blind eye [and] would rather resign. The power that we want to service our people should not come at the cost of good governance,” said Kunene.
He said the ANC tried to sneak onto the agenda the appointment of the municipal manager.
“That item was not on the agenda and that is not how the council works. None of the coalition partners, including the mayor, had seen the CV of this municipal manager.
“None of the coalition partners was consulted about the matter being placed on the agenda because the appointment of a municipal manager must go through council voting.
“Right at the beginning of the coalition, the ANC wanted to bypass council regulations. They wanted to get items illegally onto the agenda so we said we couldn't be part of a coalition where council regulations and processes are bypassed illegally.”
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has cleared the air on Ditsobotla mayor Elizabeth Lethoko resigning less than 24 hours after being elected.
Lethoko tendered her resignation to newly elected speaker Fikile Jakeni. In a statement, the party said it fully supported Lethoko’s decision.
Responding to questions online, McKenzie said the decision was based on the ANC wanting to appoint a municipal manager without the council seeing the applicant's CV.
“The leader of the ANC in the province wants us to appoint a municipal manager [without] us having sight of his CV. This matter wasn’t even on the council agenda. Neither the mayor nor the coalition partners were briefed about this obviously corrupt stance. We will not walk into an oncoming train,” said McKenzie.
TimesLIVE
