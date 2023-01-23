Politics

LISTEN | We’re working on it: Ramaphosa on load-shedding

Plans include buying power from other countries and bringing back people with expertise who left Eskom

23 January 2023 - 15:54 By Bulelani Nonyukela
President Cyril Ramaphosa says load-shedding should never have reached the point it has but the government is now implementing interventions. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says load-shedding should never have reached the point it has but the government is now implementing interventions. File photo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

Load-shedding should never have reached the level it has, said President Cyril Ramaphosa as he revealed plans to combat the power cuts.

Listen to the president:

Eskom has been implementing rolling power cuts for more than 10 years, but these have reached a peak since late last year, with the power utility reportedly considering permanent stage 2 and 3 load-shedding.

As he closed the ANC Free State elective conference in Mangaung on Sunday, Ramaphosa revealed the government’s plans to keep the lights on, which include bringing back engineers who had left the utility.

Energy regulator Nersa recently approved Eskom’s application to increase electricity tariffs by 18.65% for the 2021/2022 financial year. Ramaphosa said the increase is a double blow that adds to the frustration citizens are experiencing and has asked Eskom to suspend the increase.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Less load-shedding expected during winter, says Eskom

With Eskom predicting permanent stage 2 and 3 load-shedding for the next two years, South Africans will breathe a sigh of relief during winter.
News
7 hours ago

‘While we all desperately want to, we cannot end load-shedding overnight’ — Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes although it may be easy to “blame our present woes on dysfunctionality” at Eskom, a combination of factors have ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Thuli Madonsela suggests Eskom considers selling solar panels and inverters amid ongoing load-shedding

With stage 2 and 3 load-shedding predicted to become a permanent fixture for the next two years, former public protector Thuli Madonsela has ...
News
10 hours ago

Load-shedding levels worsen overnight

Eskom says load-shedding will be implemented at stage 3 until 4pm on Monday and at stage 4 until 5am on Tuesday.
News
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mashatile destined for Union Buildings as Ramaphosa mulls reshuffle Politics
  2. Gauteng metro coalition partnership collapses again Politics
  3. 'Mbalula is not a boy!' Gwede Mantashe hits back at Ace Magashule Politics
  4. Mxolisi Dukwana takes charge of the ANC in Free State Politics
  5. Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids Politics

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials