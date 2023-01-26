Politics

Permanent stage 2 load-shedding for two years 'not attractive': Mantashe

Eskom should rather aim to immediately end power cuts, says energy minister

26 January 2023 - 12:15
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe. File photo.
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe. File photo.
Image: GCIS

The proposal to have permanent stage 2 load-shedding for two years is unattractive.

This is according to mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who told an energy dialogue hosted by the ANC on Thursday that the focus should rather be on ending load-shedding.

“I heard an announcement of load-shedding level 2 being permanent for two to three years. That is not attractive. We must have resolve to eliminate load-shedding,” said Mantashe.

His comments come after Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana announced on Sunday that the power utility was exploring placing the country at permanent stages 2 and 3 for two years.

Makwana said this would create a level of predictability while also giving Eskom time to fix and service its infrastructure.

“The recovery plan requires that power stations are given head room to execute. We want to ensure we create some predictability by implementing some level of permanence between stages 2 and 3 load-shedding for the next two years to give sufficient space for maintenance while giving the country a level of consistency to plan livelihoods better,” said Makwana.

'Another weekend special provided by Eskom' — South Africans react to stage 5 load-shedding

Are you preparing for another weekend of load-shedding?
News
8 hours ago

Though Mantashe does not agree, this suggestion received support from the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal at its provincial executive committee (PEC) at the weekend.

The party’s provincial secretary in KZN Bheki Mtolo said President Cyril Ramaphosa, who spent Monday with the PEC, had been honest about the challenges facing Eskom, saying they cannot be resolved immediately.

He hailed Ramaphosa as an “ethical” man who is honest on the true state of Eskom’s problems. “I think the fault of Ramaphosa is he’s an honest, ethical man with integrity. He speaks the truth. He told us that the challenges of Eskom are not going to be solved in three months,” Mtolo said.

“That’s why South Africans can be ready if the president one day says let’s keep the country on stage 2 for two full years so we take our fleet, buy materials, revamp our fleet, then when we come back we end load-shedding forever. Then South Africans will know that we’ve got a government that’s got clarity of thought.”

Mantashe disagreed, saying this proposal is not desirable. He said Eskom's immediate focus should be on:

  • making available enough energy at its power stations;
  • procuring emergency power;
  • importing additional energy capacity from neighbouring states; and
  • ensuring improved skills at Eskom.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Load-shedding predicted to cost sugar industry more than R700m

South Africa's sugar industry is set to lose more than R700m this year due to load-shedding, according to data compiled by SA Canegrowers.
News
6 hours ago

Load-shedding increased to stage 5 as more units break down

Eskom will implement stage 5 load-shedding from Thursday morning until Saturday morning.
News
20 hours ago

Mbalula calls for ANC members to protect Mantashe amid criticism over energy crisis

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called for party members to protect mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe at all costs amid ...
Politics
1 day ago

Youth economic council defends Eskom's proposed move to energy ministry

The South African Youth Economic Council has welcomed the proposal adopted by the ANC to move Eskom from the department of public enterprises to the ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mashatile destined for Union Buildings as Ramaphosa mulls reshuffle Politics
  2. ACDP's 'first lady' and leader of Women of Destiny Lydia Meshoe has died Politics
  3. Why Ramaphosa is yet to appoint SABC board Politics
  4. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse faces another possible removal from office Politics
  5. WRAP | Load-shedding an ANC-made problem, says DA at Luthuli House Politics

Latest Videos

Thousands march in CT against load-shedding
Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg