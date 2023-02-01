Politics

WATCH | EFF promises R50,000 reward for best-performing leaders for community development projects

Malema also threatened that EFF public representatives who did not do their work 'diligently' would lose their jobs

01 February 2023 - 14:07 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
EFF leader Julius Malema says the best-performing EFF public representatives will be rewarded with R50,000 to develop their communities.
EFF leader Julius Malema says the best-performing EFF public representatives will be rewarded with R50,000 to develop their communities.
Image: EFF media team/Twitter

The EFF has promised to give R50,000 every month to its best-performing members to use in community development projects.

EFF leader Julius Malema briefed media on Tuesday, saying it was a resolution by the “central command team” meeting held this week.

“For every month of 2023 and 2024, the EFF will award R50,000 to a public representative who would have demonstrated excellence and dedication in carrying out their responsibilities, particularly those who help our people on the ground. The R50,000 awarded is strictly for a community project.”

Malema said two councillors had already been given funds.

“The EFF plenum has awarded R50,000 to councillor Baba Sebolai from Mangaung municipality for being at the forefront of exposing the negligence of the ANC-led municipality of critical infrastructure, particularly roads and sewerage systems.

“The plenum has additionally awarded R50,000 to councillor Mafia Fane of ward 11, Nkomazi municipality in Mpumalanga, for the excellent work he is doing since being elected as a councillor.”

Malema threatened that EFF public representatives who did not do their work “diligently” would lose their jobs. This included those in councils, legislatures and parliament.

“EFF governance task unit will take detailed reports from public representatives every six months to check if they are attending to the work obligations, servicing the schools and clinics they have adopted and attending to matters of service delivery in communities.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

EFF recruits former ANC leader Lawrence Mapoulo- here are five things you should know about him

The party on Tuesday raved about Mapoulo's rich political career which spans decades, saying his membership comes at a crucial time as it seeks to ...
Politics
9 months ago

EFF's Godrich Gardee resigns as MP - party 'not surprised'

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee's resignation as member of parliament was "not a shock" for the Braamfontein-based political outfit.
Politics
2 years ago

EFF launches new attempt to oust Tshwane mayor Williams

EFF leader Julius Malema has launched another attempt to oust Tshwane mayor Randall Williams.
Politics
6 hours ago

LISTEN | ‘We’re not afraid of state power’: Malema determined to 'take it to the streets'

Malema said South Africa will come to a standstill on March 20.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Here’s why I want to lead the DA: Mpho Phalatse goes head-to-head with John ... Politics
  2. ANC, EFF plot new deal to take over Gauteng metros Politics
  3. Saving Phalatse as Joburg mayor was a ‘price too high to pay’, says DA’s John ... Politics
  4. 5 things to know about newly-elected Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad Politics
  5. Turmoil looms in KZN as EFF dumps IFP coalitions Politics

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!