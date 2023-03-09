Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela has been reinstated in the city’s top job after providing a solvency rehabilitation certificate.
Makwarela was disqualified from serving as a city councillor, making him ineligible to serve as mayor, days after his election. This stemmed from his insolvency declaration case dating back to 2016.
After the discovery, city manager Johann Mettler wrote to the IEC notifying it of a vacancy for a COPE proportional representative councillor. However, after receiving Makwarela’s certificate, Mettler has withdrawn the vacancy declaration
In a statement, the city confirmed the reinstatement of the executive mayor with all his benefits and perks returned.
Tshwane mayor reinstated after providing proof of solvency rehabilitation
Image: MASI LOSI
