'We have no ego but humility': Mosimane on Al-Ahli Saudi winning five consecutive games

09 March 2023 - 12:30
Al-Ahli Saudi FC coach Pitso Mosimane. File photo
Image: Twitter/ Al-Ahli Saudi Club

Al-Ahli Saudi head coach Pitso Mosimane might be inching closer to the victory lap with the team, but he is not getting carried away.

Al Ahli Saudi solidified its place at the top of Division 1 this week after a 2-0 win against Najran. This is the team's fifth-consecutive win.

Fans expressed their excitement on social media about Al-Ahli positioning itself on top of the log.

The road was very difficult, but with your work and patience, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. We will continue to thank you for your wonderful work, and we are grateful to you, may God grant you success,” said one fan.

However, Mosimane admitted it's been a difficult journey so far.

“A very arduous journey and we take it, step by step,” he said.

“Also we have no ego but humility to accept our shortfalls. We know that we can do better. We pray to God to stay with us and deliver us to the promised land. Five games in a row with one goal conceded. Alhamdulilla.”

Back-to-back wins for Mosimane's side come after the team saw a great 13-match unbeaten run come to an end at the start of this month at the hands of Al-Akhdoud.

“We got humbled tonight,” Mosimane said at the time. “Unacceptable scoreline, especially in front of our fans. No excuses, only apologies. Anyway, the race is still long. Sorry.”

Al-Ahli will return to the field on Sunday when it takes on fourth-placed Al Riyadh at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. 

