WATCH | ‘You failed miserably!’ G4S management grilled on Thabo Bester escape

12 April 2023 - 14:29
Anthony Molyneaux Lead video journalist

There were fireworks at the parliamentary oversight committee on Wednesday regarding the audacious escape of the Facebook rapist Thabo Bester from a G4S-run prison in May 2022.

MP advocate Glynnis Breytenbach grilled G4S regional commercial director for Africa, Jacobus Groenewoud, for close to 50 minutes about the G4S report handed over to parliament which stated the Mangaung Correctional Centre did not have the authority or skills to conduct criminal or forensic investigations.

This report seemed to incite Breytenbach’s questioning.

“You have investigated and dismissed three people,” said Breytenbach. “Are you honestly sitting here this morning telling us that this escape of Hollywood proportions was done with the assistance of three people. Is that what you’re suggesting?”

“I’m not suggesting that honourable member,” said Groenewoud. “I’m saying that those are the individuals who did not follow policy and procedure.”

“But that’s just simply not possible,” responded Breytenbach. “It had to have been so many more [people]. You’re talking, I hope you understand, to the South African public who have an absolute direct interest in this matter. They have an interest in not having serial rapists and murderers running around the streets. And your job was to make sure that didn’t happen. A job you failed miserably.

'I’d leave immediately, shem' — Glynnis Breytenbach hailed for G4S parliamentary 'grilling'

"Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach is not there to play games with the G4S team," said one social media user.
News
5 hours ago

“Do you honestly want to tell people that you think, well, that you’re satisfied or that the impact of your investigation was satisfied after three people were suspended and fired? Really?”

“That’s what we are able to say at this stage, honourable member,” said Groenewoud.

“Good Lord,” concluded Breytenbach.

ANC MP Anthea Ramolobeng accused G4S and prison management of removing themselves from accountability.

“The report we’re getting is hogwash and G4S is exonerating themselves. There are a number of security lapses that led to the escape. There seems to be no management oversight,” she said..

“Since the escape, what has management done and what’s been the oversight. He keeps saying we provided authorities with information. There’s no accountability. They’re not saying this is what we’ve done.”

