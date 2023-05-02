Politics

WATCH | Battle for Joburg's mayoral chains

02 May 2023 - 11:52 By TimesLIVE

A special sitting of the council on Tuesday is expected to elect a new executive mayor of Johannesburg following the resignation of Thapelo Amad. 

READ MORE:

Imagine a world where Gayton McKenzie is kingmaker

Gayton McKenzie changed his mind and saved Johannesburg residents the blushes of having to greet a former convict as “Mr Mayor”, but could we find ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

'Thapelo Amad was the best mayor,' says Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks

Founder and leader of Al Jama-ah Ganief Hendricks has rubbished claims that former Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad was not the best candidate.
Politics
6 days ago

DA welcomes Amad's resignation and announces Mpho Phalatse as its mayoral candidate

The DA has welcomed the resignation of Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad, saying it was clear during his short time in office he fell far short of the ...
Politics
1 week ago

Thapelo Amad resigns as Joburg mayor

Thapelo Amad has stepped down as City of Johannesburg mayor.
News
1 week ago

Rethink stance on working with PA in Joburg, ActionSA, IFP, ACDP urge DA

Former coalition partners ActionSA, the IFP and ACDP have urged the DA to rethink its stance on the Patriotic Alliance in Johannesburg, with which it ...
Politics
1 week ago

To avoid instability, threshold must be met before coalitions are formed, says Ramaphosa

To lessen instability in local government, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday suggested thresholds needed to be met before political parties formed ...
News
1 week ago
