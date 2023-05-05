Zuma Foundation gives Ramaphosa a week to reverse decision to appoint chief justice Zondo

“Our clients also have reason to believe judge Zondo was correctly ranked last by the JSC following its post-interview deliberations. This means, in the independent view of the JSC,the other three nominees performed far better than him, and he was determined to be the least suitable or an unsuitable candidate. It is therefore inexplicable and seemingly irrational that you nevertheless elected to ignore or overlook the informed recommendations of the JSC in making the relevant appointment.”
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The Jacob Zuma Foundation has given President Cyril Ramaphosa a week to reverse the appointment of chief justice Raymond Zondo or face legal action for what it considers to be an “illegal” appointment.
In a five-page letter to Ramaphosa the foundation outlined its objections to Zondo's appointment, including his failure to get the nod from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
The JSC last year recommended then Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya for the chief justice post, overlooking Zondo who was then deputy chief justice.
Ramaphosa elevated Zondo to the top post and appointed Maya as his deputy.
The foundation contended: “During the JSC interviews one of the pertinent issues raised which should have disqualified Zondo was his clearly untruthful and dishonest account of meetings privately held with former president Zuma.
“Among several other disqualifying factors is that Zondo at the time and continues to ignore an application brought by Zuma against his non-recusal from sitting as chairperson of the state capture commission in respect of his appearance and/or participation in those proceedings and based on, inter alia, the previous relationships and other dealings between Zondo and the former president.
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo declines to respond to Zuma's rant against him
