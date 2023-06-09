He said national, provincial and local government officials are still to determine the source of the outbreak.
“It might be that it is not discovered, but what is important is to keep cracking the patient numbers because if the numbers reporting with cholera — especially in that area — continue to rise, it means it's an ongoing source. It's not just something that's washed away, that nature has dealt with.
“I think the cases and the death toll make it serious enough for us to continue casting our nets as wide as possible, instead of saying it's starting to decline. Accountability is important.
“Everybody is sincerely looking for the source. I have been advised that it is difficult, which is why we asked for the CSIR [Council for Scientific and Industrial Research] to be brought in so that they can synthesise all these things. They have confirmed that it is difficult to confirm cholera because it can exist in some parts of water and not in other parts,” he said.
Brink said though their preliminary testing on Temba tap water showed no signs of cholera, they continue to co-operate with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, the department of water & sanitation and the department of health.
“Even if tap water in Hammanskraal is not the source of the cholera, the outbreak and loss of lives has highlighted the plight of the people of Hammanskraal, as well as the farmers and owners of small holdings.”
Cholera deaths highlight plight of Hammanskraal: Tshwane mayor
Image: Felix Dlangamandla
City of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink says Hammanskraal residents affected by the cholera outbreak must follow their rights to get independent legal advice and see if a court of law should adjudicate the matter.
He was reacting to the news of a class-action lawsuit being planned by about 12 Hammanskraal lawyers on behalf of the victims.
“As a city, we wouldn't want to dictate to folks how to treat the matter. As I have mentioned, it will be crucial to class action or any such litigation to establish where the cholera came from,” he said.
Brink said officials would be candid in sharing information.
“There are three spheres of government, various research institutions and NGOs looking for the source of the outbreak, but it will be for people to follow their rights and for the courts to adjudicate on facts and their implications. I wouldn't want to pre-empt that or say no, don't do it. If there is causality, consequences must follow,” he said.
Brink gave an update on the city’s interventions on the cholera outbreak on Friday.
‘With what electricity?’ — Hammanskraal residents question Ramaphosa’s advice to boil water
Cholera death toll rises to 32 as Free State confirms second death
Brink addressed the allegation that the municipality was neglecting Tshwane townships.
He pointed out that in the short period he has been in office, he has spent most of his time inspecting service delivery failures and checking on the quality of services in Atteridgeville, Nelmapius, Soshanguve, Mabopane and Hammanskraal.
He said he was mostly accompanied by ward councillors who do not belong to his party or coalition.
“I have walked the dusty streets that have never been tarred, inspected sewage pipes that have burst and flooded people's yards, seen the smashed-up windows of a customer care centre,” he said.
Brink highlighted some of the budget items allocated to some of the townships.
“The allocation of budget is an important indication of what one cares about. By far the largest portion of our capital budget for the next financial year will be spent in the poorest region of the city, the northwest.
“Other parts in Soshanguve will be spending R42.6m for roads and stormwater upgrades. In Olivenhoutbotch we will invest R30.7m in roads and stormwater and the construction of a bulk infrastructure pipeline of 1.5km in extension 16. In Mamelodi, we shall invest R88.6m in water reticulation for 512 stands.”
