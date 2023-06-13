He took a swipe at ActionSA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni's comment that he has inherited a BMW vehicle due to his mayoral seat. Gwamanda said the role of opposition is seemingly becoming more difficult by the day when the only thing councillors can point out is the inheritance of something as trivial as a car.
‘I don’t have to subject myself to media interrogation or scrutiny’: Gwamanda
Joburg mayor assures residents his administration is stable
Image: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi
Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has taken a swipe at those claiming he went Awol, saying there is a fine distinction between fact and fiction, service delivery and grandstanding.
Gwamanda was on Tuesday delivering his much-anticipated response in the debate on his inaugural state of the city address after the abrupt adjournment last week due to his reported ill-health.
The mayor took aim at the opposition and those who criticised his lack of media appearances and alleged evasion of accountability.
“Nowhere does it stipulate an executive mayor has an obligation to subject him or herself to media houses for interrogation or scrutiny of any kind,” he said.
“I would like to thank the speaker, councillors and residents for your consideration when I was not well, and your indulgence in allowing the meeting to adjourn to afford me an opportunity to recover.”
He also condemned the negative outlook that the city's leadership was allegedly in tatters.
WATCH | I have fully recovered, says Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda
Gwamanda said it was important to establish the blurred distinction between news reports and what he called “sponsored narratives”.
“I would like to assure residents that our government in its current form is stable and there is no leadership crisis in the city, apart from frivolous and sponsored media rhetoric that have no bearing on my duty as a councillor and constitutional obligation as executive mayor nor in the daily lived experience of residents.”
The mayor said he would demonstrate through action that he is more than capable of governing effectively.
Gwamanda welcomed submissions by political parties and stated his assessment of their debate input is there was nothing fundamental to contradict. “Rather, it is to provide input and to some degree seek clarity, which I am happy to provide,” he said.
He took a swipe at ActionSA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni's comment that he has inherited a BMW vehicle due to his mayoral seat. Gwamanda said the role of opposition is seemingly becoming more difficult by the day when the only thing councillors can point out is the inheritance of something as trivial as a car.
“He is correct. We have inherited a big BMW which he and the multiparty government turned into a scrap and left immobile. The multiparty government left the city without a city manager, a group chief financial officer and a chief operations officer, which are the three most critical components for this BMW to move.
“They practically looted the engine, the gearbox and wheels. Mine is not a BMW but an inherited city in tatters,” he said.
Gwamanda said the administration he is leading would work towards providing quality service delivery that is equal across the city.
“In our consideration of the historical backlog emanating from spatial planning and current conditions, we are prioritising projects like the Southern Farms, the Kliptown development, as well as the Allandale and Frankenwald integrated development projects in our efforts towards delivering on the expectations of our diverse residents across the city,” he said.
Gwamanda said collaboration was the best way to bring back the heartbeat of the city.
