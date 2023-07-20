Politics

ANC regains control of Mangaung metro

Party manages to retain critical wards in by-elections after axing 'rogue councillors

20 July 2023 - 17:28
The ANC in Mangaung has weathered the Ace Magashule storm and retained critical wards. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The ANC in Mangaung retained four wards in Wednesday's by-elections after firing "rogue" councillors.

With secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's intervention, the Free State ANC dismissed seven of its councillors for defying party directives and voting to install a DA speaker in the Mangaung municipality.

At the time, Mbalula vowed the councillors he labelled as rogue and delinquent would be dealt with.

"We are fully aware that the people's mandate has been totally disregarded in Mangaung by delinquent ANC councillors, giving the DA the speaker position it did not deserve," he said.

This vote laid bare division among councillors in the municipality who have long highlighted fragmentation in the Free State branch of the party.

The ANC quickly moved to make changes after its provincial conference by installing newly elected chair Mxolisi Dukwana as premier, replacing Sisi Ntombela. It also recalled mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana. 

This was seen as a move to bring stability to the province and municipality, ridding it of the remnants of former Free State strongman Ace Magashule. The councillors who defied the party were said to be close allies of the now-expelled ANC secretary-general.

Because of their popularity in the region, it was believed their removal would hurt the party in the by-elections.

The party has now regained control of the municipality, with immediate action expected to be the removal of DA councillor Maryke Davies as speaker and, later, installation of a mayor.

ANC Mangaung spokesperson Ncamile Nxangisa said the results showed residents understood why "rogue" councillors had to be removed.

“The ANC had no doubt about its credibility in the eyes of the voters during campaigning. This was as a result of a concerted effort to explain to voters why their organisation had to expel rogue elements who sought nothing but to erode and dismantle the people’s power,” he said.

“The election victory belongs to the people of Mangaung. In their wisdom and with their vote, the people defended the democratic gains advanced and led by their movement.”

Free State ANC provincial secretary Polediso Motsoeneng also welcomed the results: “A titanic African army (the ANC) is indeed on a pilgrimage to restore its dignity, credibility and reputation within the communities it claims to be leading. This we say because of our ability to have retained the four wards we were contesting in by-elections in Mangaung to retain the ANC majority in the metro.”

