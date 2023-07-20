While 1994 is often credited with ushering in democracy, it was also a time when cellphones came to prominence in this country. This saw companies such as Vodacom make their new, hip services and presence felt.
It opened doors for Bankole "Kole" Omotoso and Michael de Pinna to become recurring stars of the cellphone provider's earlier ads, those with the now-iconic "yebo gogo" line.
News of Omotoso's death touched many South Africans, including De Pinna, who found out about his colleague's passing after a call from a local radio station.
"We met in 1994 when the Vodacom commercials began," said De Pinna, "I thought I was an extra and arrived on the day to find out I was the lead to a man sitting on the side of the road."
The actor said they filmed up to 20 adverts, with 15 aired for mainstream audiences.
Goodbye gogo. Remember Kole Omotoso for making people laugh: Michael De Pinna
The actor shares fond memories of his time with late Vodacom star Bankole Omotoso
Image: John Liebenberg
The pair were friends off-screen, with De Pinna sharing that Omotoso was not a fan of his eight dogs, who he would hide when he visited.
"We got on like a house on fire. And we were a good team."
He also remembers him fondly for his lessons on Nigeria, with which De Pinna was confronted when shooting The Wedding Party 2 there.
"We used to laugh — and he had a wonderful laugh. He was a great actor and a great friend. I can't believe he is not here."
De Pinna said he hopes people will remember Omotoso for making people laugh.
"He was a great delight because he was a mischievous soul. I used to say it was not fair that I used to get dangled out of trains and freeze to death in the ocean and he used to sit on the side of the road laughing and saying, 'Yebo gogo'."
