ATM files legal challenge to acting public protector's Phala Phala report
Image: Public Protector/Twitter
The African Transformation Movement has filed a legal challenge to acting public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka's Phala Phala report, accusing her of failing to probe the matter with an “open and enquiring mind”.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was accused of covering up a burglary and theft of money from his game farm in February 2020.
Gcaleka found the president did not violate the Executive Ethics Code. She investigated whether Ramaphosa declared all his interests, whether he had a conflict of interest pertaining to his constitutional obligations versus his private interests, and whether he abused his power by reporting the theft to his head of security and not the police.
Acting public protector denies Phala Phala report was a 'whitewash'
