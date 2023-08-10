Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has confirmed that Duncan Pieterse has been appointed as the new director-general at the National Treasury.
TimesLIVE
Cabinet confirms Duncan Pieterse as new Treasury DG
Image: Supplied
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has confirmed that Duncan Pieterse has been appointed as the new director-general at the National Treasury.
Business Times reported on Sunday the economist was the most likely contender to take up the position after former DG Dondo Mogajane's resignation last year.
Pieterse serves as the chief of the Treasury's assets and liabilities division.
Ismail Momoniat has been acting DG since Mogajane resigned.
Pieterse bested other shortlisted candidates including Treasury head of public finance Mampho Modise and deputy DG responsible for tax and financial sector policy Mmakgoshi Lekhethe.
He holds a PhD, an MBA and an economics junior degree from the University of Cape Town. He recently completed a mid-career master’s programme at Harvard University’s Kennedy School.
The DG post has launched the careers of a number of previous incumbents to greater heights, such as Maria Ramos, who went on to head Transnet before moving to Absa as group CEO, and Lungisa Fuzile, who was appointed CEO of Standard Bank South Africa after his stint at the Treasury.
Speaking to reporters during a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday, Ntshavheni said all appointments were subject to the verification of qualifications and relevant security clearance.
TimesLIVE
