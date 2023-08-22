Politics

Mtolo defends eThekwini municipality R1.7m employee awards

22 August 2023 - 16:15 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo.
KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has defended a decision by eThekwini municipality to host a R1.7m awards ceremony to recognise “hardworking” employees. 

Provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the awards were misunderstood by people who, for example, see a pothole and don't realise there are employees in departments doing excellent work.

He insisted that the awards would boost morale even for non-performing employees, which would benefit everyone. 

“When you reward someone who was given a target they met they have done their job, does that person not deserve to be rewarded? 

“But people look at a pothole and say why are the municipal people rewarded? But those who failed have not been rewarded, we rewarded those who have done their jobs excellently,” said Mtolo. 

He further explained that for the city’s 30,000 workers, the morale-boosting awards are a scientifically researched way to encourage others to also do well.

“It makes the labour force compete for positive outcomes. Even in the private sector the rewards are there — if there's a question about a cost then we look at that,” he added. 

Dubbed the “eThekwini municipality City Stars Awards”, the initiative was opposed by opposition parties such as the DA as a slap in the face of ratepayers.

The beneficiaries of the “lavish bash in recognition of their hard work” would receive certificates and photos to the value of R150,000.

TimesLIVE understands that most of the budget will go to service providers, as about R900,000 was earmarked for “venue hire and catering” for the 200 guests. This adds up to about R4,500 a head, which is more expensive than dinner at some of the most expensive five-star hotels in Durban.

Mtolo also revealed on Tuesday that the KZN PEC recognises the disputed women's league conference, as the body has appealed its disbandment.

This comes as the newly elected KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women's League has appealed a decision by the national level to dissolve the structure. 

The nullification of conference results was as a result of disputed voter eligibility and allegations of fraud at the conference.

Newly elected KZN ANCWL disbanded after conference results nullified

The national ANC Women's League has nullified the election results of its KwaZulu-Natal structure's provincial conference after disputed voter ...
Politics
3 days ago

Mtolo congratulated the newly elected leadership. The provincial secretary said the PEC noted the decision to appeal the dissolution of the KZN ANCWL. 

“This effectively means that the elected leadership remains in office. The ANC in the province will continue to work with the current leadership until this matter of dissolution and appeal is managed to its logical conclusion,” he added. 

TimesLIVE

