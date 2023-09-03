Politics

WATCH LIVE | ANC holds election manifesto review at the Dobsonville Stadium

03 September 2023 - 12:30 By TimesLIVE
The ANC is holding its election manifesto review on Sunday at the Dobsonville Stadium, south of Johannesburg.

The party finalised the document in 2019 and is set to reflect on the successes of the manifesto.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to give the keynote address.

Courtesy of SABC

