Politics

From EFF’s 100k to ANC’s 24k stadium fill-up — ‘ANC has fallen’ social media posts compare stadium gatherings

04 September 2023 - 17:01 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
ANC critics believe the party has nothing to celebrate after filling up a 24,000-seat stadium at the weekend in Soweto.
ANC critics believe the party has nothing to celebrate after filling up a 24,000-seat stadium at the weekend in Soweto.
Image: ANC/Fikile Mbalula/Twitter

Some people have poured cold water on the ANC’s celebrations after filling a 24,000-capacity stadium in Soweto, saying it was nothing compared to the EFF’s 10th anniversary gathering at the FNB stadium which attracted more than 100,000 people.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula caught some backlash when he shared pictures of the party’s election manifesto review on Sunday at the Dobsonville Stadium, Johannesburg. The stadium has a capacity of 24,000.

“We extend heartfelt gratitude to large numbers of South Africans who participated in one of the series of gatherings,” Mbalula said.

Many did not agree with Mbalula regarding “large numbers”, as some pointed out that the EFF had a much larger number during the party’s recent gathering at the FNB stadium.

The FNB stadium has a capacity of just under 95,000 seats and about 100,000 people attended the red berets' anniversary celebrations in July. The EFF transported people from the nine provinces and mandated their public representatives to hire buses.

Shortly after the celebrations, 210 EFF representatives were forced to resign from their positions in parliament, legislature and councils for failing to raise transport funds.

Some ANC supporters defended the party, saying the gathering in Soweto was only for Gauteng members and did not have supporters from other provinces. 

 The debate continues on social media:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | ANC holds election manifesto review at the Dobsonville Stadium

The ANC is holding its election manifesto review on Sunday at the Dobsonville Stadium, south of Johannesburg.
Politics
1 day ago

FNB Stadium overflows as fighters converge for EFF's birthday bash

The EFF has filled FNB Stadium to capacity for its 10th anniversary party
Politics
1 month ago

ANC has done more for you since 1994, says Ramaphosa

The ANC has taken time to remind South Africans what it has done for them since the advent of democracy.
Politics
11 hours ago

‘I’ll survive’: EFF MP Vusi Khoza after being recalled for failing to hire buses

The EFF's Vusi Khoza, who was recalled from his duty as an MP after failing to hire 20 buses for the party’s 10th birthday last month, says he has no ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Justice minister introduces amendments to surveillance law on journalists, ... Politics
  2. From EFF’s 100k to ANC’s 24k stadium fill-up — ‘ANC has fallen’ social media ... Politics
  3. ANC has done more for you since 1994, says Ramaphosa Politics
  4. POLL | Do you think Ramaphosa should have attended Zim president's inauguration ... Politics
  5. Serious questions must be asked, says Ramaphosa on Joburg blaze Politics

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Investigation finds SA did not supply weapons to Russia aboard Lady R vessel