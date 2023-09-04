In keeping with its flagship status, the Mazda2 Individual builds on these specifications with semi-leather seat upholstery, automatic climate control, black side mirror caps, rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, automatic headlamps, steering wheel shifter paddles, head-up display, wireless charging and tailpipe finishers.
As with the exterior, the interior of the updated Mazda2 has also been treated to a slight refresh with Dynamic models now available with one of three interior trim colours: white, black or mint. The Individual comes with red stitching on seats and red bezels throughout.
All models are powered by Mazda's 1.5l four-cylinder naturally aspirated SkyActiv-G petrol engine making 85kW and 148Nm of torque. Paired to a six-speed manual gearbox in the Active model, the Dynamic can be meshed to an optional six-speed automatic transmission while the Individual is available exclusively with the latter.
Now available at dealers, pricing for the new 2023 Mazda2 model line-up is:
Active manual: R307,100
Dynamic manual: R335,500
Dynamic automatic: R354,700
Individual automatic: R398,700
Pricing includes a standard three-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and service plan.
Refreshed Mazda2 range touches down in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
The upgraded Mazda2 five-door hatchback is now available in South Africa.
Exterior styling tweaks are on the subtle side with the entry-level Active model sporting a solid black bumper while the mid-tier Dynamic boasts a solid colour-coded grille with a yellow insert. The range-topping Individual sets itself apart from its lesser siblings with a striking honeycomb radiator grille with a red insert and a contrasting roof wrap. For extra menace, Mazda has fitted this version with black 16-inch machined alloy wheels.
Two new hues have been added to the colour palette: Air Stream Blue and Aero Grey.
Image: Supplied
Specification is generous across the range with all Mazda2 models coming standard with auto-levelling LED headlamps, push-button ignition, front/rear electric windows, keyless entry, a multifunction steering wheel and air conditioning. A Bluetooth compatible sound system offers an auxiliary jack and a USB port and is wired to four speakers. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS brakes with EBD, emergency brake assist and Isofix points.
Spring for the Dynamic model and you can expect a host of extra niceties including 15-inch alloy wheels (Active derivatives make do with 15-inch steel wheels with plastic hubcaps), power folding side mirrors, cruise control and an auto dimming rear-view mirror. A seven-inch infotainment system is also fitted as standard and can be controlled via Mazda's intuitive “commander dial” located on the centre console. Wired to two extra speakers, this system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Leather is applied to the car's multifunction steering wheel, shift knob and handbrake handle. On the safety front the Dynamic derivative further benefits from side and curtain airbags.
Image: Supplied
In keeping with its flagship status, the Mazda2 Individual builds on these specifications with semi-leather seat upholstery, automatic climate control, black side mirror caps, rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, automatic headlamps, steering wheel shifter paddles, head-up display, wireless charging and tailpipe finishers.
As with the exterior, the interior of the updated Mazda2 has also been treated to a slight refresh with Dynamic models now available with one of three interior trim colours: white, black or mint. The Individual comes with red stitching on seats and red bezels throughout.
All models are powered by Mazda's 1.5l four-cylinder naturally aspirated SkyActiv-G petrol engine making 85kW and 148Nm of torque. Paired to a six-speed manual gearbox in the Active model, the Dynamic can be meshed to an optional six-speed automatic transmission while the Individual is available exclusively with the latter.
Now available at dealers, pricing for the new 2023 Mazda2 model line-up is:
Active manual: R307,100
Dynamic manual: R335,500
Dynamic automatic: R354,700
Individual automatic: R398,700
Pricing includes a standard three-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and service plan.
MORE:
New Mini Cooper hatch and Countryman make world debut
New Omoda C9 breaks cover in South Africa
Porsche unleashes spicy new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos