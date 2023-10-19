The IFP in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature has called for the courts to show no mercy to those who kill police officers.
Its call comes in the wake of an incident in which W/O Sthembiso Mazibuko, 41, was shot dead while his colleague W/O Nkululeko Mthiyane was left hospitalised in a shoot-out in Ntuzuma C section in the north of Durban on Tuesday. Four other people were shot dead.
MPL Blessed Gwala said police killings were out of control in KZN. He said an attack on the police was an attack on the state.
“As the IFP we are of the view that police killers must be denied bail and parole. Courts must show no mercy to the killers. The merciless killings and attacks on police officers must end,” Gwala said.
He said the police played a vital role in keeping communities safe.
“As has been tragically demonstrated in recent years, their role can be dangerous, which can often lead to police paying the ultimate price while serving the community.
“It's unacceptable that officers continue to lose their lives, especially when they are on duty. The IFP commends those officers who work tirelessly in ensuring the safety of the public.”
TimesLIVE
Courts should show no mercy for cop killers, says IFP in KwaZulu-Natal
Image: SAPS
The IFP in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature has called for the courts to show no mercy to those who kill police officers.
Its call comes in the wake of an incident in which W/O Sthembiso Mazibuko, 41, was shot dead while his colleague W/O Nkululeko Mthiyane was left hospitalised in a shoot-out in Ntuzuma C section in the north of Durban on Tuesday. Four other people were shot dead.
MPL Blessed Gwala said police killings were out of control in KZN. He said an attack on the police was an attack on the state.
“As the IFP we are of the view that police killers must be denied bail and parole. Courts must show no mercy to the killers. The merciless killings and attacks on police officers must end,” Gwala said.
He said the police played a vital role in keeping communities safe.
“As has been tragically demonstrated in recent years, their role can be dangerous, which can often lead to police paying the ultimate price while serving the community.
“It's unacceptable that officers continue to lose their lives, especially when they are on duty. The IFP commends those officers who work tirelessly in ensuring the safety of the public.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Slain policeman told family to prepare for day he wouldn't come home
Four suspects, one cop killed in Ntuzuma shootout
Criminal wanted for at least 12 deaths killed with KZN cop in shootout
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos