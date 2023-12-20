Politics

LISTEN | Umkhonto we Sizwe party links itself with ANC MK and speaks on Zuma's role

20 December 2023 - 16:55
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Former president Jacob Zuma and his daughter Duduzile addressing media at a press briefing in Orlando, Soweto. File image.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Umkhonto we Sizwe party does not yet have a policy but it's hoping to prioritise dealing with load-shedding, illegal foreigners and land expropriation.

Speaking about its political formation acting secretary-general Thanduxolo Gorbachev Dyodo said: “We are coming from the background that when the ANC from the [19]60s was in trouble, Umkhonto we Sizwe was formed to help steer the ship of the ANC.”

Listen to the new party:

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has threatened legal action against the name of the new party, saying it belongs to the ANC.

Dyodo rejected Mbalula’s warning, however, saying they can meet in court, adding: “Mbalula is not happy that South Africans are getting a better life.”

The party will take suggestions from the public to formulate what it should stand for. It claims to have registered 2-million members since Saturday, when former president Jacob Zuma said he will vote for the party. However, Dyodo said he is not “100% certain” about the numbers.

Zuma's role in the party is a mystery, but Dyodo said Zuma is an “elder they are consulting”.

The party was registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa in September and is led by its acting president Jabu Khumalo. The party's full leadership and national executive committee will be announced in January.

The party does not have sponsors, Dyodo added, as sponsors are distancing themselves from it.

TimesLIVE

