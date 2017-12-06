Features

WATCH: How being an interior designer is more than just filling up space

06 December 2017 - 12:00 By business day tv
123RF/Evageny Atamanenko.
123RF/Evageny Atamanenko.
Image: 123RF

10% talent and 90% hard work can make you the best interior designer in the country if not the world.

On Career Connect Founder and MD of Two Design Alan Foley and UJ interior design student Surita Naidoo, give a more detailed platform on interior designing and what you need to establish a career in interior designing.

Career Connect show about interior designing.

Dr Ngidi the first black female oncologists 'fights' the day-to-day odds to help people in need

Anyone can get cancer but not everyone gets treated.
Features
13 days ago

WATCH: How your body language can reveal the truth more than what you say

Gilan Gork a mentalist provides a master class of reading body language.
Features
1 day ago

WATCH | How a speech therapist makes a unique difference to a person’s life

Motivation into becoming a speech therapist is one thing but have you ever wondered how the day-to-day work would be like?
Features
29 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Why tripe is good business in townships Features
  2. Art school can break you, if you don't have the passion & drive for the arts Features
  3. A positive attitude is everything & it can get you far Features
  4. Sisters 'fight' to keep girls in school Features
  5. Know more to do more: SebenzaLIVE helps SA’s youth find work Features

Latest Videos

Incredible timelapse of the supermoon
Catching a serial rapist: Modus operandi, profiling & the role of DNA
X