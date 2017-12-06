WATCH: How being an interior designer is more than just filling up space
06 December 2017 - 12:00
10% talent and 90% hard work can make you the best interior designer in the country if not the world.
On Career Connect Founder and MD of Two Design Alan Foley and UJ interior design student Surita Naidoo, give a more detailed platform on interior designing and what you need to establish a career in interior designing.
Career Connect show about interior designing.
