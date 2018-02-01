SME's are big business but there are hidden costs to consider

Delay in payments

Customers may delay payments due to cash flow issues of their own, or they just forgot about the outstanding bill. Then when they eventually pay the bank holds the payment before releasing it or there is a public holiday which prevents the payment for being processed.

The other side of the coin is if you delay payments to your suppliers. This is a dangerous game to play as your supplier may be aware that you always delay payments and up the price for you or they will be less than willing to help you when you are in a crisis. Therefore, for your reputation and cash flow make sure you make payments on time.

Subscriptions

Every year it is good to review the subscriptions you have to different organizations, licenses and memberships. If there are ones which are no longer valid then you may consider cancelling them.

Productivity

Unnecessary meetings, email overload and anything which interferes with your employee’s productivity can cause your company to endure a cost. It is important to be organized so that you can get to where you want to be. If you have employees or equipment which is idle, then this is a cost to the company.

Cost of risk

You may get an opportunity which looks golden. You know that you may be stretching your resources to accomplish the job but it seems like the opportunity could be too good to be true. Be careful, if the risk is very high it could end up costing you more than the potential profit you will make on the project. Take calculated risks otherwise you may end up making a loss.