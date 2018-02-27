How social media could ruin your career

“Don’t tell everybody everything about your life and all your problems on the Internet!”

Heard this before?

Are you thinking, “They don’t understand freedom of expression, you SHOULD be able to post anything you want whenever you want”?

Well, the truth is, what you post online can affect your career! That’s because once something is out there on the internet, there is no getting it back, EVEN if you delete it, there is always a chance someone shared it or will find it.

The fastest way to end your career, before it has even started, is to post inappropriate content on your social media platforms. You may be surprised to know that employers research you online before they invite you for an interview. And this could very well be why you are not getting invited to any interview.