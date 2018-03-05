Quick ways to get funding for your startup

Beginning a business may be a daunting experience when you don’t know where to start but it doesn’t have to be. Yes, it will take a lot of dedication and hard work but in the end you will have a business which could be your legacy. Here are thirteen points to starting your own business.

Have a great business idea

The first step is to have a business idea. You need to know what product or service you wish to make or do. What do you want to invent? Or what service or product do you believe is missing from people’s lives?

Do market research

It is important to check if your business has value for your target market. Will they be willing to depart with their hard earned cash to buy your product? You need to identify if the business idea is a suitable fit for you because you will be working on this business for a long time.

Define your Minimum Viable Product (MVP)

It is important to identify the minimum amount of product you need to produce to break even. You will also need to look at your pricing. How much would it cost to produce the item and what are your competitors selling a similar item for? Can your market accept a different price? How will your product be perceived by the consumers at your proposed price?

Find a name

It is important to carefully consider what you would like to name your start-up. This will be the brand with which you market your business. You need to make sure it will be well received else your business may fail.

Create a business plan

It is crucial to work on a business plan for your enterprise. You need to know the route you will take and it will also help you to evaluate what works and what doesn’t. You will revise your business plan many times while you work on your start-up. It will also be important when you look for funding for your business.