Features

LISTEN | Stand by your ideas and do absolutely everything it takes to achieve them

06 August 2018 - 11:39 By KHANYANI LUHLONGWANE
Lebogang Thubakgale, better known by his stage name 'LebzaTheVillain'.
Lebogang Thubakgale, better known by his stage name 'LebzaTheVillain'.
Image: Supplied

Pursuing our dreams is what drives us, what fuels our souls and what makes us who we are. Thetha Nathi sits down with Lebogang Thubakgale, 26, better known by his stage name 'LebzaTheVillain,' and he shares how his journey has been like so far as he is chasing his dreams of becoming a well know DJ and producer all over the world.

A lot of hardships come with creating something from scratch - it is very difficult to have an idea and having to prove to others that it’s a real thing. The journey is the most interesting and also the hardest.

TheVillain shares with us his story on how he fell in love with house music from a young age; how this passion grew and how everything that has happened to him made him the brand he is today.

“I remember when I was about to perform they had shut down all the lights, and I went on stage and all I could see was people with their phones out and lights were just flashing. I was like there’s no way those people came here to flash their cameras at anybody else but me,” TheVillain recalls his first time playing at Zone 6 Venue in Soweto for his first edition of Night Of The Villain and also gives us some advice on how we can go about making a name for ourselves as well.

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Is colourism adding to the silencing of dark skinned women?

African queen, Nubian princess, dark dindi, indoni yamanzi are some of a few phrases used to describe beauty of the women who are dark skinned.
Features
3 days ago

LISTEN | How overcoming depression can lead to better career choices

Drug abuse amongst the youth has grown exponentially over the years, and the use of codeine aka syrup has become a phenomenon.
Features
18 days ago

LISTEN | 'You can't imagine the heartbreak' - from public rejection to living the dream

'I did hard labour,' Anele Zondo says as she discusses the challenges and relationships that have ultimately resulted in her television success. ...
Features
25 days ago

Most read

  1. Teaching exchange programme invites all to participate Features
  2. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features
  3. LISTEN | Amputee Comrades runner Xolani Luvuno on beating drugs and alcohol Features
  4. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  5. LISTEN | Is colourism adding to the silencing of dark skinned women? Features

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X