LISTEN | Stand by your ideas and do absolutely everything it takes to achieve them

Pursuing our dreams is what drives us, what fuels our souls and what makes us who we are. Thetha Nathi sits down with Lebogang Thubakgale, 26, better known by his stage name 'LebzaTheVillain,' and he shares how his journey has been like so far as he is chasing his dreams of becoming a well know DJ and producer all over the world.

A lot of hardships come with creating something from scratch - it is very difficult to have an idea and having to prove to others that it’s a real thing. The journey is the most interesting and also the hardest.

TheVillain shares with us his story on how he fell in love with house music from a young age; how this passion grew and how everything that has happened to him made him the brand he is today.

“I remember when I was about to perform they had shut down all the lights, and I went on stage and all I could see was people with their phones out and lights were just flashing. I was like there’s no way those people came here to flash their cameras at anybody else but me,” TheVillain recalls his first time playing at Zone 6 Venue in Soweto for his first edition of Night Of The Villain and also gives us some advice on how we can go about making a name for ourselves as well.