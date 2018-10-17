3 ways to make your innovative idea a success

Murendeni Mafomo was not always nuts about a career in science or being an entrepreneur. It still comes as a surprise to him that he now runs Kusini Water, an initiative he started to find a fresh way of addressing water shortages.

Mafomo sells 800 litres a day from his stores, with Red Bull as a major business partner. For each litre Kusini Water produces, it gives 20 litres to communities in need.

The company uses macadamia nuts as a means of purifying water. Inspired by international companies that used coconut shells, Mafomo thought nuts would be an effective alternative.

“South Africa is one of the world’s biggest producers of macadamia nuts so it made a lot of sense at the time,” he says.

While securing funding has been a hurdle, Mafomo says the most overlooked challenge he faced was finding a place to put together his products. At first he worked with the wrong people and wasted his money. Three years later, however, Kusini Water continues to grow.