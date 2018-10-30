Features

From domestic worker to construction company owner

A woman from the Eastern Cape is proving that women can make it in road construction.

30 October 2018 - 07:00 By gcis vuk'uzenzele
Nontembeko Khenku is building sidewalks and running her small business thanks to SANRAL.
Nontembeko Khenku is building sidewalks and running her small business thanks to SANRAL.
Image: Supplied.

Nontembeko Khenku was struggling to make ends meet as a domestic worker when she came across an advert for a learnership by the South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) in a newspaper.

She applied and her application was successful, and she underwent a gruelling two-year learnership that helped her make inroads into the tough world of road construction.

“I’ve learnt how to build access roads, sidewalks and general construction skills,” said Khenku.

She is now the owner of Cambeni Construction Company, which is contracted to do work on the R61 near Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape.

“I started in August last year, I am a supervisor and we build sidewalks. They are very important because people are being knocked over by cars but now they will have somewhere to walk on. This will help reduce the number of accidents involving pedestrians walking on, and crossing, the road,” she said.

She now has a level 4 certificate and is proud to own an independent SMME that currently employs eight people.

“In the next five years I’d like to see my company grow from grade 5. It makes me very happy to have these many people in my employ as this gets rid of poverty,” said Kenkhu.

She said while women face unique challenges in cracking it in a previously male-dominated sector like construction, there is absolutely nothing that stops them from making a success in this field.

Being a woman making her mark in this field initially presented challenges in terms of attitudes by some men who doubted she could deliver because of her gender.

“But because I have the skills, I cope very well by using my capabilities. Then they realise that women can indeed do this job,” she said.  

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.

READ MORE:

Here's how to use the online Funza Lushaka site for bursary opportunities

You might have experienced technical glitches when applying for the Funza Lushaka Bursary but thanks to a new and improved online system this will ...
Features
7 months ago

This artist uses wood to create his hyperrealistic pieces

Nigerian artists have been making waves on social media with their hyperrealistic art. One of the most prominent personalities in this movement is ...
Features
7 months ago

How to become a cargo or freight handler

The primary responsibility of a cargo handler is to supervise the loading and unloading of all consignments. They play a pivotal role in the economy ...
Features
7 months ago

Most read

  1. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features
  2. WATCH | How to start a fast food business just under R1000.00 Features
  3. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  4. From cab driver to bespoke designer dressing the rich and famous Features
  5. WATCH | How to start a kota business Features

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X