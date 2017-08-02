Wayde van Niekerk says he’d like to reach the heights Usain Bolt has‚ but to get there he will have to fight as hard as he can to get there.

The Olympic and world 400m champion was speaking at a press conference ahead of the world championships in London on Wednesday evening.

Bolt is tipping Van Niekerk to become track and field’s next headline attraction‚ but the South African said it was something he was prepared to work for.

“It’s one thing someone saying he can be the next great thing‚ but it’s another thing working for that greatness.

“This is a dream that I need to fight for and I need to fight for it as hard as I can‚” said Van Niekerk‚ who begins the defence of his 400m crown on Saturday.

Van Niekerk‚ who is attempting the 400m-200m double here‚ said he would have liked to have raced against Bolt‚ who has dropped the 200m for his farewell championships‚ focusing only on the 100m and the relay.

“He’s a great athlete‚ but it was definitely going to be a tough race because I [would be doing] 100s and 200s against him and that’s where he specialises and that’s where I still need to work on.

“Eventually I’d love to reach the heights that Usain has.