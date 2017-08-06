Megan Hancock and Thabelo Masuthu won medals for South Africa at the rowing world under-18 championships in Trakai‚ Lithuania‚ on Sunday.

Both hit the podium in single sculls‚ Hancock taking silver and Masutha the bronze.

Masutha is the first black rower to win a medal for the country at this age-group‚ sparking dreams that he could follow in the footsteps of Sizwe Ndlovu‚ a member of the golden lightweight four at the 2012 London Olympics.

The success of Hancock and Masutha comes soon after SA won two bronze medals at the world under-23 championships.

The senior world championships in the US begin in late September. - TimesLIVE