Hancock and Masuthu scoops medal at world under-18 rowing champs

06 August 2017 - 18:23 By DAVID ISAACSON in London
The St Mary's open team training on the Bronkhorst dam. From left: Amy Hancock, Tayla-May Bentley, Megan-Leigh Magnussen, Georgi Sabio.
Image: Sunday Times

Megan Hancock and Thabelo Masuthu won medals for South Africa at the rowing world under-18 championships in Trakai‚ Lithuania‚ on Sunday.

Both hit the podium in single sculls‚ Hancock taking silver and Masutha the bronze.

Masutha is the first black rower to win a medal for the country at this age-group‚ sparking dreams that he could follow in the footsteps of Sizwe Ndlovu‚ a member of the golden lightweight four at the 2012 London Olympics.

The success of Hancock and Masutha comes soon after SA won two bronze medals at the world under-23 championships.

The senior world championships in the US begin in late September. - TimesLIVE

