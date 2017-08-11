Louis Oosthuizen is the highest-placed South African after the first round of the season’s final major‚ the US PGA Championship‚ being played at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

The man from Albertinia Golf Club ground out a one-under par 70 to leave him three shots off the lead held by Denmark’s Thorbjorn Oleson and America’s Kevin Kisner‚ who shot four-under 67s on a difficult day for scoring.

Rain prior to the tournament made the fairways receptive but organisers managed to keep the greens lightning fast‚ which undid many of the world’s leading players. The putting surfaces also became grainy‚ which upset some.

“The greens got very grainy as the day went on‚” four-time major winner Rory McIlroy told the media after his one-over round.

“If you just hit a putt a tiny bit off line‚ it exaggerated it. It was tough to hole putts this afternoon. Hopefully the surfaces are a little better tomorrow morning and we can hopefully hole some more putts.”

Oosthuizen‚ whose form in the majors has been a disappointment this season‚ found something in his game to remain in contention on a day when some superb players were made to look ordinary.

Oosthuizen made three birdies and an eagle‚ which were offset by four bogeys. But unlike many he managed to keep big numbers off his card.

“It’s a relentless golf course‚ but I’m happy with a solid start‚” Oosthuizen said on social media.

Ernie Els‚ playing in his 100th major‚ endured a torrid round‚ signing for a nine-over 80. Phil Mickelson‚ also making his 100th appearance in a major‚ fared little better with a 79.

And the scoreboard was littered with catastrophe.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia finished with a 75‚ which in the context of his round was a good return after he struggled on the famed ‘Green Mile” section of the course.

Holes 16‚ 17‚ and 18 measure a combined 1140 metres‚ and with the runaway speed on the greens‚ Garcia played those three holes in five over par.