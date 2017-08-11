Wayde van Niekerk will target another double at the Commonwealth Games in Australia next year‚ but this time doing the 100m-200m.

The two-time 400m titleholder ended the world championships in London in tears on Thursday night with the silver medal in the 200m.

Van Niekerk was two-hundredths of a second short of matching Michael Johnson’s double from 1995‚ a feat that will survive at least another two years‚ probably much longer.

This season Van Niekerk had broken Johnson’s 300m world best and 400m Diamond League record‚ but the 400m-200m double at a single championships was fractionally out of his reach.

It was a tight race with Turkey’s Azerbaijan-born Ramil Guliyev winning in 20.09sec — the slowest winning time since 2003 — and Van Niekerk edging Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago into bronze by one-thousandth of a second.

The South African‚ who raced six days in a row‚ said he would like to lower his 43.03 400m world record‚ but suggested he’s less likely to do it in major competitions going forward.

“The 400m‚ I’d love to have that as an individual event so I’d love to improve my world record again.

“The only doubles I think I would consider now is the 100m and 200m‚” he said.

Asked if that meant putting the 400m on the backburner‚ Van Niekerk replied: “I’ve been thinking of it. I’d love to do a bit of 100m and 200m at Commonwealth next year.”

The Games will be held in Gold Coast in April‚ 2018.