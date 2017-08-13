Unflappable official Tony Nyangiwe will be the third man in the ring when Kevin "Tow Guns" Lerena fights Youri Kaymbre Kalenga for the vacant International Boxing Organisation (IBO) cruiserweight championship next month.

East London-based IBO fight supervisor Andile Matika confirmed that Nyangiwe from Soweto has been appointed as the fight referee.

Matika added that the three judges will be Eddie Pappoe of Ghana‚ who recently officiated the big cruiserweight bout between Marco Huck and Mairis Breidis‚ Patrick Mukondiwa from Zimbabwe and Robert Hoyle from the US.

In Nyangiwe the IBO has appointed an experienced referee who does not allow himself to be overawed by the occasion.

He has officiated in many world title fights‚ including recent South African professional tournaments.

Nyangiwe's recent appointments have involved small fighters like IBO junior flyweight holder Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler‚ IBO flyweight champion Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane and IBO mini flyweight titlist Simpiwe "Chain Reaction" Konkco.

But he will be stepping up‚ so to speak‚ when he runs the rule over the muscular pairing of Lerena and Kalenga.

The fight between the left-handed Lerena and the 29-year-old France-based Congolese‚ who has held the WBA belt but as an interim champion‚ will headline a Golden Gloves tournament to be staged by Rodney Berman at Emperors Palace on September 9.

The 25-year-old Lerena - a former SA and WBA Pan African cruiserweight holder - will have a lot at stake as if he is beaten‚ he could lose all his top ratings.

He may even forfeit some of his ratings the minute he steps inside the ring because some of the sanctioning bodies do not recognise the IBO.

Lerena is currently rated No 6 by the WBC‚ No 11 by the WBA while the IBF has recognised his hard work and consistency with a No 6 spot.

The WBO has placed him on its No 2 position. - TimesLIVE