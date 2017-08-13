Lebogang Shange ends fourth after storming from nowhere into a brief lead late in the 20km race walk

Lebogang Shange ended fourth after storming from nowhere into a brief lead late in the 20km race walk at the world championships in London on Sunday.

The man who calls himself Day Walker was in 20th place and 25 seconds behind the leader at the halfway mark before he rocketed to the front on the penultimate 2km lap on the famous Mall.

But he was unable to find that extra gear when Colombian Eider Arevalo‚ Russian Sergei Shirobokov and Caio Bonfim overhauled him with late kicks.

Shange finished fourth 14 seconds off the podium‚ but he had the satisfaction of taking nearly a minute off his national record‚ posting 1hr 19min 18sec‚ 14 seconds. - TimesLIVE