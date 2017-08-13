Sport

Lebogang Shange ends fourth after storming from nowhere into a brief lead late in the 20km race walk

13 August 2017 - 17:01
Lebogang Shange of South Africa during the 20km race walk on Durban's beachfront on day 5 of the CAA 20th African Senior Championships at Kings Park Athletic stadium on June 26, 2016 in Durban, South Africa.
Lebogang Shange of South Africa during the 20km race walk on Durban's beachfront on day 5 of the CAA 20th African Senior Championships at Kings Park Athletic stadium on June 26, 2016 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images

Lebogang Shange ended fourth after storming from nowhere into a brief lead late in the 20km race walk at the world championships in London on Sunday.

The man who calls himself Day Walker was in 20th place and 25 seconds behind the leader at the halfway mark before he rocketed to the front on the penultimate 2km lap on the famous Mall.

But he was unable to find that extra gear when Colombian Eider Arevalo‚ Russian Sergei Shirobokov and Caio Bonfim overhauled him with late kicks.

Shange finished fourth 14 seconds off the podium‚ but he had the satisfaction of taking nearly a minute off his national record‚ posting 1hr 19min 18sec‚ 14 seconds. - TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. MTN8 semifinal draw pits Bidvest Wits against Cape Town City in mouthwatering ... Soccer
  2. Maritzburg ambush Sundowns and dump their hosts out of the MTN8 Soccer
  3. Shelvey sees red as Alli fires Spurs Soccer
  4. Lebogang Shange ends fourth after storming from nowhere into a brief lead late ... Sport
  5. Former Barcelona stars appear at Robert Mugabe rally Soccer

Latest Videos

Close call: The moment Zuma survived his 8th motion-of-no-confidence vote
SS-GB: Trailer - BBC One

Related articles

  1. Hogan could still get to London‚ but it's almost game over for team SA's ... Sport
  2. Controversy over SA athletics team Sport
  3. SA women's impressive London streak ends in slow relay Sport
X