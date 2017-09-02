Federer, top seed Pliskova back in action at US Open

Cloudy and unseasonably cool conditions will greet players and fans alike on the first Saturday of the US Open, where five-time titleholder Roger Federer will look to advance to the fourth round after looking vulnerable in his first two matches.

The Swiss maestro will face lefty Feliciano Lopez, who may have his best chance yet to score a victory after falling to Federer is all 12 of their previous meetings.

The 36-year-old Federer is apparently still suffering from the back pain that kept him out of the Cincinnati Masters and needed five sets to dispatch his first and second round opponents.