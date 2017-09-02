Sport

Federer, top seed Pliskova back in action at US Open

02 September 2017 - 18:23 By Reuters
Roger Federer in action at the 2017 US Open.
Roger Federer in action at the 2017 US Open.
Image: US Open via Twitter

Cloudy and unseasonably cool conditions will greet players and fans alike on the first Saturday of the US Open, where five-time titleholder Roger Federer will look to advance to the fourth round after looking vulnerable in his first two matches.

The Swiss maestro will face lefty Feliciano Lopez, who may have his best chance yet to score a victory after falling to Federer is all 12 of their previous meetings.

The 36-year-old Federer is apparently still suffering from the back pain that kept him out of the Cincinnati Masters and needed five sets to dispatch his first and second round opponents.

Sharapova advances into US Open last 16

Maria Sharapova rolled into the last 16 at the US Open by overpowering US teen Sofia Kenin on Friday while a wide-open side of the men’s draw lost ...
Sport
8 hours ago

World number one Rafael Nadal will battle big-hitting Argentine Leonard Mayer in his third round match on Arthur Ashe and, like Federer, will hope to improve on his less-than-dominant performances thus far in the final grand slam tournament of the year.

Fans will also be treated to a grandstand battle between stalwarts Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain and 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.

On the women's side, top-seeded Karolina Pliskova will kick off the action at Arthur Ashe Stadium when she faces 27th-seeded Shuai Zhang of China.

Williams coach sends congratulations

Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl, the first child for the former world number one tennis player, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou said on ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Two American women will also try to punch their tickets to the fourth round.

CoCo Vandweghe will look to continue her excellent tournament play when she faces 10th-seeded Pole Agnieszka Radwanska prior to Nadal's match.

Fifteenth-seeded Madison Keys will battle 17th-seeded Russian Elena Vesnina under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium to close the day down. 

Most read

  1. Zambia deliver hammer blow to Algeria World Cup hopes Soccer
  2. Sharks run depleted Cheetahs ragged Rugby
  3. Lewis Hamilton takes record pole at Monza Sport
  4. Cricket SA frustrated that India have not confirmed Test dates Cricket
  5. Federer, top seed Pliskova back in action at US Open Sport

Latest Videos

Rings bitten off finger: women treated after violent hijacking
Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent

Related articles

  1. Sharapova advances into US Open last 16 Sport
  2. Williams coach sends congratulations Sport
  3. Ramaphosa says competition policy needs to evolve Business
  4. Federer, Nadal battle through at US Open, women's draw takes hit Sport
  5. Young gun Zverev beaten by Coric at US Open Sport
  6. Bond of brothers as South African Anderson thrives on family matters Sport
  7. Brockie won't be allowed to 'sulk' his way out‚ says SuperSport CEO Matthews Soccer
  8. Federer survives Tiafoe scare to advance at US Open Sport
  9. Nadal takes first step towards Federer US Open showdown Sport
  10. Robot baggage handlers & face scans: airports are going high-tech travel
X