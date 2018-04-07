Sport

Ferrari's Raikkonen tops timesheets in final Bahrain GP practice

07 April 2018 - 17:00 By Reuters
Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen drives during the third practice session on April 7, 2018, prior to the qualifiers for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama.
Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen drives during the third practice session on April 7, 2018, prior to the qualifiers for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama.
Image: GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

Kimi Raikkonen set a scorching pace in Saturday’s final practice session to keep Ferrari at the top of the timesheets in the build-up to qualifying for Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix.

The Finn, who also ended opening day of practice quickest, lapped the 5.4-km Sakhir race track in a time of one minute 29.868 seconds, not far off his Friday benchmark.

That put him a whopping 0.525 seconds clear of second-placed Max Verstappen, with his Red Bull team mate Daniel Ricciardo a further 0.059 seconds adrift in third.

Raikkonen was the only driver to lap in the 1:29 bracket.

Lewis Hamilton, who went into the weekend favourite for victory after having seen it snatched away by an ill-timed virtual safety car two weeks ago at the season-opener in Melbourne, was only fourth fastest, 0.823 seconds off Raikkonen’s best.

His hopes of chalking up a third Bahrain win on Sunday have already taken a hit, with the Briton set to drop five places on the grid for an unscheduled gearbox change on his Mercedes.

Sixth is the highest the four-times champion can start Sunday’s race -- which has never been won from lower than fourth on the grid -- even if he sets the quickest time in qualifying.

Hamilton, nevertheless, remains on course to equal Raikkonen’s record of 27 consecutive finishes in the points on Sunday.

Sebastian Vettel, winner in Australia and last year in Bahrain, was fifth quickest ahead of last year’s pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas who was sixth for Mercedes.

Vettel caused a minor drama during the session when some of the bodywork fitted to his Ferrari’s sidepod worked loose and began flapping about, forcing the German four-time champion to pit for repairs.

Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz put Renault best-of-the-rest with the seventh and eighth quickest times.

Frenchman Pierre Gasly was ninth in his Honda-powered Toro Rosso with Fernando Alonso, a three-times winner in Bahrain, rounding out the top 10 in his McLaren.

Ferrari can take encouragement from Raikkonen’s pace, with the Finn looking a strong bet for his first pole position since last year’s Monaco Grand Prix.

The order at the front could change come qualifying, however, with the session taking place in much cooler track temperatures under the floodlights, compared to final practice, which was held in hot and sunny conditions. 

READ MORE:

Opportunistic Vettel steals victory from Hamilton

Sebastian Vettel made full use of the virtual safety car to sneak in front of Lewis Hamilton and hold off the frustrated champion to win Formula ...
Sport
13 days ago

Hamilton's blistering lap to claim pole for Australian F1 GP

Mercedes world champion Lewis Hamilton produced a sizzling final lap to grab pole position for the season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix ...
Sport
14 days ago

Back with a bang: Hamilton dominates Melbourne practice

World champion Lewis Hamilton took up where he left off last season with the fastest lap times in opening practice for the Australian Formula One ...
Sport
15 days ago

Hamilton, Vettel savour competing against the ‘best’

The tension of a rivalry that produced ‘road rage’ and acrimony between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in 2017 was absent on Thursday as the ...
Sport
16 days ago

Most read

  1. Komphela and players pelted with missiles as Chippa run riot   Soccer
  2. Highlands Park roar back into the PSL Soccer
  3. Ferrari's Raikkonen tops timesheets in final Bahrain GP practice Sport
  4. Zidane rules out Real guard of honour for Barcelona Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga

Related articles

  1. Liberty starts second Formula One season with bumpy road ahead Sport
  2. Battle of the premium SUVs: we test drive 5 of the best Lifestyle
  3. Formula One to stop using female models on the grid Sport
  4. F1 bosses recommend new security measures for Brazilian Grand Prix Sport
  5. Alfa Romeo make Formula One return after 30 years Sport
  6. Formula One's owners have plenty of work to do Sport
  7. Todt says leaving F1 would hurt Ferrari Sport
  8. Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two finish Sport
  9. I don't care about the haters, says Lewis Hamilton Sport
X