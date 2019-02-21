Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane has welcomed the news that the IBF Championship Committee has ordered him to make the mandatory defence of his IBF flyweight title against No 1 contender Japanese Masayuki Kuroda in May.

The 36-year-old from Lindelani in Durban‚ whose career is guided by trainer Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan in Johannesburg‚ will face the 32 year old Kuroda in Tokyo on May 13.

"I can simply say that it is great to get fights one after the other compared to what happened to me in past years where I spent almost two years without action when I still held the IBO title‚" said the formidable champion.

Mthalane's work ethics inside the roped square makes one wonder if he is indeed 36 years old and he still does not show any signs of wear and tear.

He retained his IBF flyweight belt with a 10th round stoppage of Masahiro Sakamoto in Macau‚ Hong Kong‚ on New Year's eve.