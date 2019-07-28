World Student Games champion Zane Waddell scooped gold for SA in the final session of the world championships in Gwangju‚ South Korea‚ on Sunday night.

He touched first in a tightly contested men’s 50m backstroke final where just 0.32sec separated the victorious South African from the last-placed competitor.

Waddell took advantage after Russia’s world record-holder Kliment Kolesnikov slipped at the start‚ but the University of Alabama student still had to work hard for his triumph in the one-lap sprint.

His 24.43 winning time‚ a personal best‚ ranks him fourth in the world this year. While five of his rivals in the final had been quicker in their careers‚ only two had been faster this year.

Kolesnikov had been 24.35 in the semifinals.

But when it counted‚ the Russian managed only 24.51 for bronze behind his compatriot‚ Evgeny Rylov‚ in 24.49.