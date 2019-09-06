Sport

Serena Williams fans rally behind her as she approaches her 24th grand slam title

06 September 2019 - 10:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Serena Williams.
Serena Williams.
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

It remains to be seen whether Serena Williams will bag her 24th grand slam title during the 2019 US Open, but her fans have high hopes.

On Thursday, Williams progressed to the finals after she defeated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1. 

This is Williams' 10th time making it to the finals in the US Open, according to CNN and New York Times.

The finals will take place on Saturday, where she will face 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu. Should she win her 24th grand slam, she would tie with America's Margaret Court, who has the most grand slam titles of any player in history.

Her fans are not only singing her praises for her 10th US Open final, but are optimistic that she will win on Saturday.

