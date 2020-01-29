Sport

'You have to be mentally strong': Xolani Luvuno on landing in hospital during Ironman

29 January 2020 - 06:56 By Cebelihle Bhengu
There's no stopping Xolani Luvuno on his next quest.
There's no stopping Xolani Luvuno on his next quest.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

The Ironman 70.3 SA challenge on Sunday may have landed amputee athlete Xolani Luvuno in hospital, but he has his sights set on a triathlon in April in Durban and hopes to conquer the Comrades marathon in KwaZulu-Natal in June.

The Ironman event incorporates swimming in the ocean, cycling and running, but Luvuno's journey was cut short in the first phase (swimming) after he suffered from hypothermia.

Luvuno told TimesLIVE the weather in East London was challenging.

“The challenge for me was the weather. It was too cold. Coming from Pretoria, where it is always warm, I just wasn't able to adjust. The cold front was too strong and it didn't help that I had been training in a warm swimming pool from the gym.”

Luvuno was discharged after an hour.

Back from hospital, cheering on other athletes!

Posted by Xolani Luvuno Amputee Athlete on Sunday, January 26, 2020

To his followers, though, he is a winner.

Vicky Jane Reynolds said: “Xolani you are one of a kind, glad you're out of hospital,” and Percy Ndlovu said: “You're a fighter my brother, I'm a marathon runner because of you, and so is my wife.”

The End.... Xolani's 1/2 Ironman ended 1km into the swim. The water was quite rough and very cold (14 degrees) and he...

Posted by Xolani Luvuno Amputee Athlete on Saturday, January 25, 2020

MORE

'The more you feel the pain, the stronger you become': Inspiration from Xolani Luvuno in five quotes

If there's one person who knows about conquering the obstacles in his life, it is Xolani Luvuno.
News
7 months ago

'He was treated like a criminal' - Mentor on Xolani Luvuno's Comrades journey

Amputee Xolani Luvuno had to cut his Comrades Marathon short on Sunday to avoid being questioned about his eligibility to participate in the race.
News
7 months ago

LISTEN | Amputee Comrades runner Xolani Luvuno on beating drugs and alcohol

In this episode of The Big Small Business Show, Xolani Luvuno explains how he used his psyche of steel to get off drugs and alcohol and set his ...
Features
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns ranked the eighth best in Africa and 83rd in the world, ahead of Wits ... Soccer
  2. Oh Jonty, you beauty, your truth will set them free Sport
  3. Middendorp admits the football dished out by Chiefs is not a fantastic meal Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane bemoans sluggish Mamelodi Sundowns performance Soccer
  5. Black mark against the game Sport

Latest Videos

"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered
Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
X