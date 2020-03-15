Sport

Two Oceans Marathon latest event to be cancelled over coronavirus

15 March 2020 - 11:53 By TimesLIVE
The 2020 Two Oceans Marathon has been called off due to the coronavirus.
Image: Esa Alexander

The Two Oceans Marathon has became the latest Covid-19 casualty, with the road race called off on Sunday.

In a statement, race organisers said an emergency meeting of board members “unanimously decided that all Two Oceans Marathon events ... would be cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the global spread of the coronavirus”.

“We have been monitoring the status of the novel coronavirus pandemic as events have unfolded internationally and locally and we’ve consulted with public health experts and authorities,” said race director Debra Barnes.

She added: “The health and safety of the competitors, staff, sponsors and the global community are paramount and an event of this scale poses far too great a risk to continue.”

