Cape Town Marathon goes virtual for 2020

The Cape Town Marathon is going virtual in an attempt to combat the devastation wrought by the Covid-19 crisis.

Organisers told a digital press conference on Wednesday afternoon they didn't yet know if the physical race on October 18 would be able to go ahead as planned.

An app will allow runners around the world to take part in the race on October 18‚ sharing in the regular pre-start activities including the anthem‚ and then being told where they would be in Cape Town depending on the distance they’ve covered.

Runners will be able to start at 6.30am their time — whether they’re in Hawaii or New Zealand — and will have seven hours to complete the course.